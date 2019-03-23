Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has decorated Lahore Canal as part of ‘Canal Mela’ and portion from The Mall underpass to Jail Road underpass illuminated with colourful lights where replicas or models that reflected provinces’ cultures has been placed.

Models of founders of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal have been placed to pay tribute to their matchless efforts for the country.

Different models representing rich culture of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has placed inside canal with colourful lights for the spring festival.

A large number of people on Saturday thronged Canal Road to see the cultures of different provinces.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said that citizens could witness the cultures of Pakistan in canal mela. “Rural and urban culture is also the part of the canal mela. Citizens are provided the facility of entertainment so could visit with their families to entertain themselves with spring festival”.

As part of spring festival district administration is going to organize a Lahore Carnival in Jillani Park which will commence on Sunday (today) and concluded tomorrow (Monday) in which food, music, handicraft stalls would be set up. Moreover, there is separate zone for kids in the carnival.

In connection with Jashn-e-Baharan celebrations, Defence Housing Authority is going to arrange a Jashn-e-Baharan festival on Sunday (today) which will be a cultural, food and music festival for families.