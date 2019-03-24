Share:

GUJRANWALA (Muhammad Baber Ch): Six people, including a teacher and five students, died while more than a dozen others sustained injuries when wall of a school collapsed on Saturday. Rescuers said Pakistan Day was underway in a school on Kashmir Road in Gujranwala when the tragedy took place. The deceased were identified as 14-year-old Fatima Rasool, nine -year-old Shahan, 16-year-old Noor, 11-year-old Kadija, 7-year-old and teacher Kausar. The rescuers and local people through joint efforts pulled out the bodies and injured from debris and shifted them to hospital. An environment of grief and sorrow prevailed in the area over loss of six precious lives. The injured include Shazia, Shafaq, Tabaq, Shiza, Janat, Noor Fatima, Zumbal, Iman, Maryam, Fiza, Murwa and Sobia. Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar visited the site and formed an probe body under AC. The body will report to the DC

in 24 hours