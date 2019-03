Share:

The Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan himself led the awe inspiring flypast of the Pakistan Air Forces, in an F-16, Block 52 aircraft, going into a daring vertical roll and leaving the audience wildly cheering on their feet.

From the cockpit of the plane, he broadcast a message over the speakers at Shakarparian Parade Ground, “Make no mistake, we will always safeguard Pakistan. Presenting to you our wings of freedom and the guardians of your skies. Pakistan Zindabad."