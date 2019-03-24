Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) defeated Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) by 7-5 to win the Challenge Polo Exhibition Match 2019 played here at LPCC ground on Saturday.

Lt Col Omer Minhas emerged as hero of the day for LPGC as he fired in fabulous five goals in his team’s triumph while his teammates Kasim Ahmad Khan and Mian Abbas Mukhtar hit one goal apiece. From LPCC, Mir Huzaifa hammered a hat-trick while Adnan Jalil Azam and Sufi Farooq Amin struck one goal each.

Col Omer opened the account for LPGC, making it 1-0 but soon LPCC leveled the score 1-1 through Adnan Jalil. Col Omer once again converted a goal to provided 2-1 lead to LPGC. In the second chukker, Col Omer added one more LPGC account to make it 3-1. But LPCC fought back well and scored two back-to-back goals to level the score at 3-3. LPGC fully dominated the third chukker by pumping in two goals to take 5-3 edge. The fourth chukker saw both the sides scoring two goals each with LPGC winning the match by 7-5. Former Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Jahangir Karamat graced the occasion as chief guest while Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmad was guest of honour. Also present on the occasion were LPCC President Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Major Babar Mahboob, LGPC Secretary Maj Haseeb Minhas, Col Saleem Babu, players, their families and polo enthusiasts.