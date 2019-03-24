Share:

ISLAMABAD - “Make no mistake; We will always safeguard Pakistan. Presenting to you our wings of freedom and the guardians of your skies. Pakistan Zindabad”, echoed in the calm skies of the capital, as the Air Chief approached over the venue in his F-16 aircraft during the Pakistan Day parade at Shakarparian Parade Ground, Islamabad. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was leading the formations of PAF fly-past aircraft yesterday.

Keeping the tradition of leading from the front, the Air Chief performed a ‘High g’ steep turn, followed by magnificent vertical rolls, as his aircraft disappeared in the skies. The ecstatic audience fervently clapped to see the aircraft of Air Chief existing from the venue.

Following the Air Chief , a four-ship box formation of F-16 aircraft, under the command of Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, flew past the venue. Behind F-16s, was the formation of JF-17 Thunder aircraft led by Wing Commander Faisal Sajjad. Next to enter the arena was the formation of Mirage aircraft, led by Wing Commander Jehanzeb. Afterwards, flew past the venue two formations of F-7PG and F-7P aircraft under the command of Wing Commander Nabeel and Wing Commander Ikram Ahmed respectively. Icing on the cake was a stunning aerobatic display by PAF JF-17, and the world renowned aerobatics teams Ba- Yi (PLAAF) and Solo Turk (Turkish Air Force). First to enter the venue for aerobatics display was the JF-17 Thunder aircraft, flown by Wing Commander Zeeshan Baryar. The audience were left spell bound to see the spectacular manoeuvres of this aircraft, rightfully called the Pride of the nation.

Moments after the departure of JF-17 thunder, the Solo Turk F-16 appeared on the horizon for solo aerobatics display. Captain Erhan Gunar, who was piloting the aircraft enthralled the audience with his jaw dropping and mesmerising aerobatic manoeuvres. At the twilight of this exciting spectacle, appeared on the venue in coloured smokes the Chinese aerobatics team ‘Ba Yi’ in 6 ship formation of J-10 aircraft. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the breathtaking aerobatics of this team, during their maiden appearance in the Capital. The spectacular air display concluded with their trademark bomb burst manoeuvre, leaving behind an awe stricken audience.