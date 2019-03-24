Share:

KARACHI - March 23 reminiscent of the dedicated leadership and determined people who were part of Pakistan Movement and remind the nation about the unforgettable struggle for creation of Pakistan. We must remember that we have faced more losses due to presence of intolerance and extremism mindset in society than wars fought with the enemy.

As we all know that the military forces have contributed extraordinarily in winning the war against terror and on the frontiers its now right time to uproot the mindset(s) which promotes extremism, terrorism and intolerance in the country in general and in Karachi in particular. These views were expressed by University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, at a function held to mark Pakistan Day.

“We should not only appreciate what the military forces have done for establishing peace across the country, we must also play our role in promoting culture of tolerance and harmony in the society,” he stressed. He said that universities should adopt policies which encourage culture of dialogue and debate so that youngsters could learn how they should convince others rather showing aggression or power to get attention.

“We must realize that our military leadership has managed to uproot terrorism and extremism, now we should keep an eye that such elements do not return in future and adopt policies which do not allow them to survive anywhere in the country.”

The KU VC said that the nation would have to work collectively to maintain peaceful environment and do not allow anyone to destroy great sacrifices rendered by the armed forces as well the common man.