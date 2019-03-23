Share:

Seychelles-The year was 1832 and Jonathan the tortoise was just a tiny hatchling. The world was a very different place back then; the lightbulb had yet to be invented, and cars were still half a century away.

But Jonathan, who is a Seychelles giant tortoise, lived to see it all. At around 187 years old, he’s now the oldest-known animal in the world and he’s living a relaxing life on the remote island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic, where he’s been since the late 1880s.

Teeny Lucy, the chairperson for the local SPCA, is one of his main caretakers. Jonathan lives on the lush grounds of the historic governor’s mansion, where Lucy and several others visit with him throughout the week with fresh veggies.