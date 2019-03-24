Share:

GURUGRAM : A Muslim family was assaulted by a group of unidentified men in their home in Gurugram’s Bhondsi area for playing cricket on Times of India reported. According to the news outlet, the incident occurred on Thursday when some of the boys were playing cricket outside their home. While they were playing, they were approached by 35 to 40 goons who demanded that they “go to Pakistan and play” and threatened them to vacate their home.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, attackers can be seen beating three to four men and an elderly woman. The elderly woman can be seen pleading for help in the video. According to the FIR that was registered, the incident took place around 5 pm, at the home of Mohammad Sajid, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living there for the last three years with his wife Sameena and six children. In the complaint, Sajid’s nephew Dilshaad, who was among those beaten up, said the trouble started when he was playing cricket with some others in a vacant plot near the house. “Two unknown men came on a bike and said, ‘What are you doing here? Go to Pakistan and play’. They began fighting and when my uncle Sajid intervened, the boy sitting at the back of the bike slapped him and said, ‘You wait, we will show you’,” he alleged in the police complaint.