On the directives of Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Director Minorities Affairs Sindh Mushtaq Ahmad Soomro along with Deputy Director Minorities Affairs Sukkur Imtiaz Shah and Assistant Director Ranjhan Das met with Hari Das father and Shaman Lal brother of two abducted Hindu girls in Daherki on Sunday and assured them that Sindh government was standing with them and soon girls would be recovered.

The Director Minorities Affairs informed them that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal had taken notice of unfortunate incident and issued strict directives for early recovery of the missing girls.

He informed that Daheraki police had arrested two involved persons in the incident, while Sindh police teams had been sent to Rahim Yar Khan who had been conducting raids with the support of Punjab Police for the recovery of girls.

The Director Minorities Affairs assured the family that justice would be provided to them. On the occasion, the parents of the missing girls thanked PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal for their support.