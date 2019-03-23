Share:

LAHORE - National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura Commandant and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mehboob Aslam said on Saturday that great sacrifices were rendered to achieve this motherland and now collective efforts were needed for the bright future of the country. He said this while addressing a function held in connection with the Pakistan Day at (NH&MP) training college Sheikupura.

He said, “NH&MP is following the principles of courtesy, honesty and help to ensure best services at highways and motorways.”

Mehboob Aslam said the Prime Minister had a vision to make the country corruption free.