After Thursday's European Council meeting, the EU leaders agreed to grant the United Kingdom a short Brexit extension until 22 May if the UK House of Commons is able to pass a Brexit agreement deal next week. If the bill is rejected the extension will last until 12 April.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Sunday that in case of a no-deal Brexit Britain will have the means to support its economy in the short term, however, it won't be able to eliminate the financial dangers in a long term perspective.

Hammond noted that Bank of England and the Treasury have a specific set of tools that will be used to help the economy in a no-deal Brexit scenario.

Commenting on UK Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement, Hammond stated that the lawmakers had it in their grasp "to either agree", or "find another deal".

Hammond's remarks come at a time when the Sunday Times reported that at least 11 UK cabinet ministers were seeking to oust Prime Minister Theresa May over her handling of the Brexit process.

