Share:

Overseas Pakistanis in Canada have donated two hundred and sixty thousand dollars for dams fund in Pakistan.

The donations were given at a ceremony held in connection with Pakistan Day in Edmonton city.

Ahmed Saeed purchased a bat signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at seventeen thousand dollars, while Dr Khurshid Khan and Dr Zaeem Siddiqui jointly bought Imran Khan-signed ball at ten thousand dollars.

Chairman Senate Committee on Information Faisal Javed and former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar addressed the event, organized by "I am Pakistan" movement".

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed said the government has prepared the financial strategy for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

He expressed hope that both dams will be constructed between five and nine years.

Senator Faisal Javed told the audience that 50.5 million rupees are being received in dams fund daily.