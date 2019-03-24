Share:

ISLAMABAD - The pharmaceutical products worth $122.181 million were exported during first seven months of current financial year as compared to exports of $118.942 million of the corresponding period of last. The exports of pharmaceutical products grew by 2.72 percent during the period from July-January, 2018-19 as compared to same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country also earned $350.508 million during the period under review by exporting other chemicals, which was stood at $313.045 million of same period of last year.

Surgical goods and medical instruments worth $221.189 million were also exported in last seven months as compared to exports of $220.927 million of same period of last year, registering growth of 0.12 percent. During the period under review, an amount of $665.525 million was fetched by exporting chemicals and pharmaceutical products as compared to $619.035 million of same period of last year.

The exports of pharmaceutical and chemicals recorded 5.89 percent growth in first seven months of current financial year. However, during seven month exports of fertilizers manufactured remained negative and decreased by 100 percent which was recorded at 189,214 metric tons valuing US$ 43.468 million in same period of last year.