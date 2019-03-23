Share:

ISLAMABAD-A five-day photographic exhibition titled “The Photographic Journey through History” is in full swing here at Aewan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park F-9.

The exhibition has been organised by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Director General DEMP Shahira Shahid said that over 200 rare photographs and paintings of father of the nation, thinker of Pakistan and other prominent leaders of Pakistan movement besides chronology of events leading to the creation of Pakistan were being displayed in the five days exhibition. She said that purpose of the exhibition is to create awareness in youth about everlasting struggle during Pakistan movement.

A documentary titled “Pakistan Day Resolution” prepared by DEMP is also being shown at the premises of the exhibition to the visitors.

A national song “Naya Pakistan” sung by a young graduate was also launched which was produced by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP).

The young singer of national song, Zoha, said that she was happy that she was provided an opportunity to pay tributes to the leaders of Pakistan movement through the song.

The photographs and paintings sketches were prepared by Art and Design Section of DEMP.

The artists who prepared these photographs and paintings include Waseem Akhtar, Iftikhar and Mazhar Alam. The officials of DEMP said that the event is attracting a large number of people, adding that students of various schools specially invited.