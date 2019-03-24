Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday. A 20-point agenda will be discussed for the meeting.

Federal cabinet will discuss progress on the extension of New Delhi bus service and Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar will brief the cabinet on the MoUs signed between Pakistan and Malaysia.

In the meeting, the federal cabinet will discuss the matter pertaining to the illegal appointments in PTDC.

Moreover, the federal cabinet is likely to discuss the reconstitution of the economic board

Review on the master plan of Kartarpur corridor will also be discussed during the meeting session.