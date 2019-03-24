Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to immediately investigate into the matter of reported abduction of two Hindu girls from Sindh and their shifting to Rahim Yar Khan.

This was stated by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Sunday morning.

He said if the reports are true, the Prime Minister has asked for early recovery of the abducted girls.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Prime Minister has also directed Sindh and Punjab governments to devise a common strategy about the matter and take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in future.

He said white colour in our national flag represents minorities in the country and we love all of our colors. He said protection of the national flag is our national duty.