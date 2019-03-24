Share:

KARACHI - Different political parties celebrated Pakistan Day with national fervour by organising rallies, marches and other functions.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while addressing a function at PS-99 paid glowing tribute to national heroes, adding that the Prime Minster Imran Khan is taking every possible measure to make Pakistan a country in accordance with vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad All Jinnah. “Pakistan is being made a welfare state in shape of Naya Pakistan,” he claimed. The PTI leader stressed the need for unity, saying that everyone irrespective of their political affiliation should play due role for the betterment of the country.

The Muttahida Movement-Pakistan Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that this year, the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day in the face of aggressive overture of India but the nation is ready and stand rock shoulder to shoulder with brave armed forces.

Separately, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Karachi Ameer Allama Razi Hussiani while addressing Nazriya-e-Pakistan March said that only implementation of Islamic laws in Pakistan would bring about prosperity. He said that the TLP is not struggling for its political gain rather for restoring original identity of Pakistan.