Hareem set to represent Pakistan for L’Oreal

Karachi (Our staff reporter): L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty company, is celebrating its 110 years of association with top hairdressers from all over the world, in the global capital of fashion and lifestyle, Paris from 22nd to 27th March. This year, L’Oréal Professionnel’s spokesperson, Hareem Farooq is set to attend the brand’s 110thanniversary on 24th of March in Paris. L’Oréal Professionnel hosted an intimate meet and greet at the L’Oréal Professionnel Academy in Karachi where Hareem educated the attendees on her upcoming journey to Paris along with the importance it holds in representing Pakistan on an international platform.

Idris excited for Coachella debut

LOS ANGELES (GN): Idris Elba will know he has had a successful Coachella debut if he is ‘’proper sweaty’’ after his set. The 46-year-old actor and DJ has been booked to play the renowned music festival at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California and Idris is excited to showcase his DJ skills to a whole new audience. He told Billboard: ‘’As an actor, it hit the news that I’m playing Coachella, but I’m sure most people don’t know what I play: deep, techy house. I’m just excited to have been invited to one of the world’s best and largest music festivals. It’s a real nod to the work I’ve done as a DJ. ‘’During the last song [of each set], I normally pick up the mic and say, ‘Yo, thank you very much, you’ve been amazing!’ If I get a rapturous roar from the crowd and come offstage and my T shirt is proper sweaty, then I’ll know I did all right.’’

Although Idris is a hugely successful artist, he loves to mix up his career with some DJing too as it keeps him ‘’grounded’’.

He said: ‘’It’s one of those things that keep me grounded. I’m not a multiplatinum artist. I don’t necessarily do it for the financial benefits. I do it because I love it. I can make music on my phone, anytime, instantly. Making a film takes a long time - an average of 24 months between selling an idea and getting it onto the screen. I could make a tune today, put it on the internet by Friday and in two weeks it could be sitting on the charts. That’s amazing. It’s a different experience altogether

Dita Von Teese: MeToo is important

LOS ANGELES (GN)-Dita Von Teese says the #MeToo movement is an ‘’important conversation.’’

The 46-year-old burlesque dancer says it’s ‘’about time’’ people were able to talk about their experiences with sexual assault, as she says the ongoing conversation surrounding the movement - which encourages those affected by harassment to share their stories - is showing people ‘’how flawed we are’’.

She said: ‘’It’s about time we are able to open up and talk about it. I think a lot of good men didn’t really realise what it’s like to be a woman.