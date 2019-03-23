Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority declared 25 roads and markets in the city commercial to augment its income.

As per media reports owing to this decision tax will stand imposed on all shops and business activities around these roads and will lead to enhance RDA income into millions of rupees annually.

These roads and markets include Morgah road, Gulrez road, Dastgir road, Asghar Mall road, Jhanda Chichi road, Kallar Syedan road, Kaliar road and others. Thousands of plazas, shops and small industries are located around the both sides of these roads. These all will now be brought into tax net.