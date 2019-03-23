Share:

LAHORE: -The district administration arranged a 10 kilometers marathon on Pakistan Day that was started from Gaddafi Stadium and culminated at Punjab Stadium.

The theme of the race was ‘Run for Peace’ to promote the message that Pakistan is peace loving country.

A large number of citizens had also registered their kids for the marathon and showed their enthusiasm for ‘Run for the peace’ marathon.

Participants were facilitated with hydration points and aid stations through an ambulance team throughout the route. The road traffic was restricted during marathon. Musician Aima Baig performed at the closing ceremony at Punjab Stadium.

The marathon covered 10 kilometers route starting from Gaddafi Stadium Roundabout and covering the routes from Hafeez Kardar Road, Liberty Roundabout, Main Boulevard, U-Turn from Jail Road Intersection, Main Boulevard, U-Turn from under Kalma Chowk Bridge, Liberty Roundabout and concluded at Football Ground Punjab Stadium. Traffic police issued parking plan for the marathon to avoid any mess. Lahore DC Saleha Saeed said more than 2,000 people participated in the marathon.