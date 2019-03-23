Share:

LAHORE- After four consecutive successful years, Shaan-e-Pakistan led by the visionary Huma Nassr in collaboration with Zee Foundation’s President Irfaan Pardesi hosted ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements’ (SEPMA 2019) - a rhythmic collaboration of soulful symphonies in a celebration of musical achievements at Royal Palm.

Shaan-e-Pakistan introduced SEPMA Music Achievements, recognising the music industry of Pakistan. The event was attended by the A Lists of tinseltown including the biggest celebrities, designers, government representatives, musicians, socialites and various media personnel.

The star-studded night was hosted by Faiza Saleem, Ahmed Ali Butt and Juggun Kazim and also featured brilliant performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry including the likes of Khumariyan, ShafqatAmanat Ali, Javaid Bashir, SanamMarvi, AimaBaig, ShafqatAmanat Ali, Abdullah Qureshi and FareehaParvaiz to name a few.