Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday expressed sadness at the death of famed singer Shahnaz Begum.

The minister in a statement said the patriotic songs sung by Shahnaz Begum had become a voice of the nation. Her songs were equally famous among the youth, he said, adding that she would always be remembered through her songs.

The renowned singer who sang notable patriotic songs – Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe and Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan – passed away in Bangladesh at the age of 67.

She died from cardiac failure in Dhaka. She is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter. Her funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr prayers on Sunday.

Shahnaz Begum was born on January 2, 1952 in Dhaka. She sang in Bangladeshi and Pakistani films. Her famous patriotic songs are ‘Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe’ and ‘Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’.

She is the recipient of the Ekushey Padak in 1992 and Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the film Chhutir Phande (1990).