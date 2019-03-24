Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay him homage on Pakistan Day.

Speaking to the media, Governor Imran Ismail said that the day reminds the nation the unprecedented struggle of the forefathers and heroes who lit the light of Pakistan in shape of a separate homeland for the Muslim of subcontinent. “Muslims of subcontinent got separate peace of land for themselves after matchless sacrifices under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam,” he recalled while urging that everyone has to play due role for prosperity and stability of Pakistan.

The governor said that Pakistan has been put on the path of development under the leadership of “honest” Prime Minister Imran Khan. Lauding the armed forces for befitting reply to Indian aggression, Ismail said that now enemies cannot even think of casting devil eye on Pakistan. He informed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Karachi on March 29 and announce Rs200 billion package for the metropolis as well as inaugurate several development projects. On the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2019 has turned out to be a difficult year for the nation because the enemy [India] has created a war-like situation on the borders but “our Pak Army responded them strongly.”

The chief minister said that it is 79th Pakistan Day being observed and at the same time the nation is faced Indian aggression on borders but the brave armed forces enemy pushed the enemy to go defensive. “At this crucial juncture, the nation needs to follow guidelines of father of nation. “The message of `Pakistan Day’ is loud and clear that we have to unite like a strong nation, and we have to identify our enemies who want to destroy peace and brotherhood by making terrorist attacks on peaceful citizen,” he emphasised.

Murad Ali Shah said that the masses should remember the services of great national leaders like Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto - the former made Pakistan a nuclear state and the latter launched missile programme. “They (Bhuttos) made defence our beloved country impregnable,” he asserted.

To a question, the chief minister said that those who could not see Karachi as a peaceful city have attacked on a religious scholar. “We know how to deal with such terrorists who are instigating criminals by delivering hate speeches from abroad,” he said and added “we know you and know how to crush you and your nefarious designs,” he warned.

Separately, the governor conferred civil awards on 15 persons who have shown excellence and courage in different fields of life. At a ceremony held at Governor House here, the governor awarded Prof Shahid A Sami, Kaleemullah Lashari, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Basheer Farooqui, Iqbal Lakhani and Muhammad Younus Tabba with Sitara-e-Imtiaz whereas Prof Sarwash Hashmat Lodhi, Muhammad Shabbir Jan, Siani Khatoon, Taj Baloch and Sufia Yazdani were given Presidential Award for excellence. Prof Dr Rukhsana Wamiq Zuberi, Syed Sabihuddin Rahmani and Syed Ali Abbas were conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Sindh CM celebrates Pakistan Day with inmates

CM Murad Ali said that the Sindh government is committed to turn provincial prisons into correction centres just to make the inmates useful, peaceful and responsible citizens when they would be released after completion of their sentences. He said that the prisoners have not been given remission from 2013. “I’ll not only give you remission for the current year but will find out [legal] provision to give you remission for the intervening period also.”

Speaking at a programme organised in connection with Pakistan Day here at Central Jail Karachi, the chief minister said that there is a dire need to introduce jail reforms. “We have introduced some important reforms but they are not enough and more reforms are required to improve internal environment and conditions in jails,” he stressed. He said that apart from educational and technical activities, he want to introduce some behavioural exercises and psychotherapy for the inmates so that their behaviour could be changed for better.

The programme was hosted by Minister for Jail Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. Those who attended the Pakistan Day function included Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Adviser to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh, Advocate General Sindh, Prosecutor General Sindh and other officers concerned.

Mr Shah pointed out that the prevailing prosecution and investigation systems have serious flaws, which is evident from the fact that many prisoners are still languishing in jails despite completion of their jail terms. The chief minister said that a prisoner told him that he was in the jail in a narcotics case and 10 years have passed but his case could be forwarded to court for proceedings. “Different prisoners have told me different stories and all those [stories] speak volume about the flaws in our entire system, therefore we have to improve it at all costs,” he vowed.

Amid full-throated Pakistan Zindabad slogans, Mr Shah felicitated the prisoners and said he feels sorry to see them celebrating March 23 in incarceration. “I am quite disturbed to see a crowd of prisoners in the jail. “I want to see each and every one of you to lead a free, independent and respectable life with your families,” he said and added “I’ll be happy and satisfied when our jail will turn deserted but all this will be possible when we all, including the government will behave responsible society.”

On the occasion, the chief minister was presented a Calligraphic masterpiece and his portrait of pencil work made by prisoners at the end of the programme.

The chief minister went into the crowed of prisoners who had gathered to listen to him and met each and every one and listened to their grievances sympathetically. He issued directives to the jail authorities, and his adviser Murtaza Wahab to provide relief. Later, the chief minister held a meeting with Adviser on Law Murtaza Wahab, Advocate General Sindh, Prosecutor General, Home Secretary, IG Jail, IG Prisoner, Adl IG Karachi and other concerned officers and discussed the different law for giving remission to the convicted prisoners.

Mr Shah directed his legal team to prepare recommendations for release of those prisoners who were aged, sick, disabled and those whose cases were under trial from last over 10 years. He directed his law adviser to seek guidance from the judiciary as well.

Mr Shah also directed Minister for Prisons Syed Nasir Shah to present him a list of the inmates who have been granted bail but have no money to deposit their surety. “I want to discuss this matter in the cabinet and want to give relief to such prisoners,” he said.

The chief minister visited hospital of the Central Jail and met with each and every patient. He issued directive for providing best medical treatment to the inmates admitted in the hospital.

The chief minister visited different barracks and met with the inmates and had biryani with them.

Earlier, the chief minister was given guard of honour when he arrived at Central Jail.