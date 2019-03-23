Share:

LONDON-Sir David Attenborough is to present an “urgent” new documentary about climate change for BBC One.

The one-off film will focus on the potential threats to our planet and the possible solutions. The broadcaster says “conditions have changed far faster” than he ever imagined when he first started talking about the environment 20 years ago.

The documentary will show footage showing the impact global warming has already had.

It will also feature interviews with climatologists and meteorologists to explore the science behind recent extreme weather conditions, including the California wildfires in November 2018.

He said it could lead to the collapse of civilisations and the extinction of “much of the natural world”.

Earlier this year he spoke to Prince William at the World Economic Forum about how people must care, respect and revere the natural world.