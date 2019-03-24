Share:

Renowned singer Shahnaz Begum who sang ‘Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe’ and ‘Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’died in Bangladesh at the age of 67.

Shahnaz Begum was born on 2 January 1952 in Dhaka. She sang in Bangladeshi and Pakistani films.

According to media reports, she suffered a heart attack, which proved fatal.

Shahnaz notable patriotic songs are ‘Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe’ ‘Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’. She is the recipient of the Ekushey Padak in 1992 and Bangladesh National Film Award for best female playback singer for the film Chhutir Phande (1990).