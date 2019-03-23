Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-week-long solo photography exhibition titled “A Thousand Words” by Azher Hafeez started here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Saturday.

The solo exhibition will continue till April 6. The show carries a collection of photographs depicting the picturesque landscapes, natural beauty, eye-catching imagery and way of living of people across Pakistan.

Prolific photographer Azhar Hafeez was born in Faisalabad in 1971. Specialising photography as a major subject from the National College of Arts, Lahore, he always keeps camera on his shoulder to capture the stunning shoots of endless themes and scenes. He also got an opportunity to photograph the gigantic life and landscape of the Xinjiang province of China.

Azhar believes that for a perfect click, one must be honest with his profession then the creative result appears. Some 25 years ago, Azhar started photography with an idea of ‘See and Shoot’ which reflects his own intuitive response to the subjects of everyday life. His intuitive feel for world and mankind is always visible whenever he looks through the lens.

Capturing every creative moment in his surroundings, Azhar touches many subjects.

As a professional photographer, Azhar has done five solo exhibitions and participated in over 50 group shows. His work has been carried by daily newspapers, periodicals and exhibition catalogues.