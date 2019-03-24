Share:

Spain got their campaign to qualify for the 2020 European Championships off to a good start thanks to a 2-1 win over Norway in Valencia's Mestalla Stadium on Saturday night.

The Spanish were the better side, but poor finishing meant that Norway were in with the chance of taking a point until the final whistle.

Spain coach Luis Enrique included Valencia duo Rodrigo Moreno and Dani Parejo in his starting 11 and was rewarded when Rodrigo opened the scoring in the 16th minute, sliding a pass from Jordi Alba past Norway keeper, Rune Jarstein.

The Spanish were controlling the ball and created a hatful of chances in the first half, but a combination of come poor finishing, with Alvaro Morata the most guilty party, and some decent keeping from Jarstein, kept the score down.

Jarstein produced good saves from Morata, Parejo, Dani Caballos and Marco Asensio and on another day the Spanish could have had the game resolved before halftime.

The second half saw Norway look to take the game more to Spain and they got an equalizer from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Inigo Martinez was penalized for shirt pulling in the Spain area following a corner and Josh King beat David de from the spot.

The 1-1 didn't last for long as a poor backpass saw Jarstein race out of his goal and scythe down Morata to concede a penalty and Sergio Ramos calmly clipped the ball into the middle of the goal as Jarstein dived to his right.

Spain had further chances to seal the win but once again their finishing was wayward again, with Asensio chipping the ball over the bar when he had just the keeper to beat.