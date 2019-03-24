Share:

BARKHAN: Tortured and bullet-riddled bodies of three people were recovered Saturday. Police said that bodies of three people later identified as Ilm Din, Nizamuddin and Raza Khan were found in Rakhni area of district Barkhan of Balochistan. The deceased stated to be hailing from district Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were killed by shooting them after brutal torture. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Rakhni for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unidentified murderers have started an investigation.