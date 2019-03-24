Share:

QUETTA - Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with nation zeal and fervour in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to reports, several functions and rallies were taken out to mark Pakistan Day in all the districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Pishin, Chaman, Lasbella, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Bolan, Mach, Mastung, Zhob, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kalat, and other areas with amid tight security.

Various political parties and civil society organization held big rallies as part of Pakistan Day celebrations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to mark the day, took out a rally in Quetta city. The rally led by Tribal leader Mir Liaqat Lehri took out from Sariab Road which ended at Hokey Chowk after marching routs of Sariab area.

The participants also raised slogans in favour of country and Pakistan armed forces.

Different events were organized collaboratively by government of Balochsitan, Pakistan Army, Levies Force, Police and Frontier Corps in different other parts of the province to celebrate Pakistan Day with zeal and spirit of national.

Earlier, the day started with 21 gun salute and prayed for stability of the country after offering prayers of Fajar in masques. Later, National Flag was hoisted at Governor House, Balochistan Assembly and other important government installations.

Tight security measures were seen all around and many instances of traffic jams due to closure of main through fares of the provincial capital was the common scene.

Member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Younus Aziz Zehri, Chief Minister’s special coordinator Agha Shakeel Durrani and Commissioner Kalat Division Hafiz Muhammad Tahir attended a ceremony of hoisting National Flag on eve of Pakistan Day at Ghous Bakhsh Bizenjo Stadium Khuzhdar.

Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Agha Shair Zaman Pathan hoisted National Flag at his office and he also highlighted importance of Paksitan Day during his speech at a ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Qurban Ali Magsi jointed a function of Pakistan Day which was organized at Division Headquarter Dera Murad Jamali, despite he pointed out significant of freedom in his speech.

National Party’s central leader, Ex, Member of National Assembly (MNA), Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai and former provincial minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani took out a big rally from Burma Hotel near Sariab area to mark Pakistan Day which culminated near Quetta press Club after marching routs of Sariab areas.

Sardar Kamal Khan and Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, addressing the participants of rally, said March 23 has a special significance in the history of sub-continent.