KARACHI : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced schedule of a caravan to be led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the 40th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The death anniversary will be commemorated with great fervour at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. In this context, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach Larkana via train from Karachi along with Caravan-e-Bhutto to be started on March 26 morning and reach Larkana on 27th. PPP leaders and workers will warmly welcome the PPP chairman en route Larkana.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro announced the schedule. He was flanked by former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Hussain Rabbani, Bilawal House Media Cell in-charge and MPA Surender Valasai and Noman Shaikh here.

Khuhro said that the 40th Youm-e-Shahadat of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would be commemorated with great fervour and party workers and people from all corners of the country would reach Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay him rich tribute.

He said that since the air routes to nearby airports have been suspended temporarily, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would travel to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh via train, which has been named as Caravan-e-Bhutto by the party.

The decision has instilled a wave of joy and happiness among the hearts of the party Jiyalas.

To a question, the PPP Sindh president said that Bilawal’s travel via train would not be a protest march because in case there is a need for the protest march then it would be decided by the party.

To another question, former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that the incumbent federal government is applying variety of tactics to place the PPP under duress but it won’t be successful as the party could not be intimidated with such tactics.