Share:

KABUL/LASHKAR GAH - Two American soldiers were killed in a combat and four Afghan nationals died in explosions in different parts of Afghanistan on Saturday. The US service members were probably killed in the northern city of Kunduz, where the Taliban claimed they were engaged in battle with the international forces.

The US and Nato forces however did not provide the location and details of the deceased soldiers. On the other hand, two explosions went off at a celebration in a stadium in Lashkar Gah city, killing four people and wounding 31, government officials said. The blasts came during a Farmers Day celebration in the southern city that was attended by nearly 1,000 people. The governor of Helmand province, Mohammad Yasin Khan, was knocked over by the blasts, but suffered only superficial injuries, a spokesman said.

The blasts appeared to have been caused by planted explosives. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

In a Reuters video, bursts of gunfire can be heard before and after one of the blasts, causing people to flee the stadium. A Reuters witness said the gunfire came from security personnel.

“There was chaos and people were running. Security forces asked them to calm down and then the second explosion happened,” said Najibullah, who was in the stadium for the celebrations.

He said the explosions seemed to originate in an area where tents were set up for farmers to display their products.

Saturday’s attack came exactly one year after a car bomb killed at least 14 people who had gathered to watch a wrestling match in Lashkar Gah.

Fighting has been relentless in Afghanistan amid recurring peace talks between US and Taliban negotiators. The latest negotiating round wrapped up this month with both sides saying there was progress toward ending the 17-year war.

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction estimated in January that the government controlled or influenced just over half the country, covering nearly two-thirds of the population.

US soldiers

The US and Nato Resolute Support mission said the names of the two service members killed in action were being withheld until after notification of the next of kin, in accordance with US Department of Defence policy. The statement also did not specify the location of the combat or say who the soldiers were fighting.

“The incident is under investigation and we have no additional information to provide,” said Sgt. 1st Class Debra Richardson, a Resolute Support spokeswoman. A Taliban statement later in the day said insurgents engaged in heavy fighting with Afghan and US forces overnight in the northern city of Kunduz. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said the fighting was still underway; he claimed the insurgents had killed as many as three Americans and nine Afghan commandos.