Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said unlike Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, minorities enjoyed equal rights in Naya Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to a tweet of Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in which she said she had sought a report from Indian High Commissioner over the alleged abduction of two Hindu girls from Sindh, Chaudhry Fawad said, it was an internal issue of Pakistan where minorities are protected, not like Modi’s India where minorities are subjugated.

I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan Two Hindu girls abducted on Holi eve in Pakistan's Sindh https://t.co/r4bTBSoy9d via @TOIWorld — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

The minister said, “madam its Pakistan internal issue and rest assure it’s not Modi’s India where minorities are subjugated. Its Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan where the white colour of our flag is equally dearer to us. I hope you will act with the same diligence when it comes to the rights of Indian minorities.”