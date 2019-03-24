Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, followed by United Kingdom and China. The total exports to the USA during July-January (2018-19) were recorded at $2363.579 million against the exports of $2236.507 million during July-January (2017-18), showing an increase of 5.68 percent during the period, according to SBP. This was followed by United Kingdom, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1038.693 million against the exports of $1010.179 million last year, showing growth of 2.82pc.

China was the at third where Pakistan exported products worth $1031.816 million during the current fiscal year against the exports of $978.887 million during last fiscal year, showing increase of 5.4 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $766.825 million against $809.421 million during last year, showing decline of 5.2 percent while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $676.335 million against $845.068 million last year, the data revealed.

The exports to United Arab Emirates(Dubai) were recorded at $596.619 million against $619427 million whereas the exports to Netherlands (Holland) were recorded at $545.384 million against $437.204 million last year. During the period under review, the exports to Spain were recorded at $532.829 million against $544.694 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $448.194 million against $422.696 million.