Pakistan is facing a health crisis with rising rates of heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which disproportionately affect poor families. The world health organization (WHO) reported 4 million cases of diarrhoea, pneumonia, malaria and skin conditions that had largely resulted from flood conditions. Cholera outbreaks have also affected flood affected areas.

From October 15th to 22nd, WHO reported about 25,8000 consultations for pneumonia, diarrhoea, malaria and dreaded diseases such as dengue and Crimean–Congo haemorrhagic fever. These diseases are harmful and dangerous for us. The concerned diseases also can also induce disability and premature death.

I humbly request the government of Pakistan to kindly make attempts to provide Sehat Insaf cards as soon as possible.

WAHAG WAHID,

Turbat, March 8.