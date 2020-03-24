Share:

LAHORE - As many as 21 new coronaviris cases have been reported from across the province on Monday, taking the number of confirmed patients to 246. Out of the 21 new cases, 18 have been reported from Lahore.

As per corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 177 corona patients are pilgrims who recently returned from Iran. As many as 52 patients are under treatment in Lahore, four each in Gujranwala and Gujrat, three each in Rawalpindi and Jhelum, two in Multan and one in Sargodha.

As per the spokesman, all patients were getting treatment at isolation wards.

He urged all people who recently returned from abroad to stay home and contact the department on helpline if any symptoms were shown. Those with symptoms of coronoavirus would be shifted to the health facility for free test and treatment, he said.