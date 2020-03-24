Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced that another 25 telemedicine call centres will be functioning all across Punjab within a week while more than 3,000 doctors have been registered to serve the telemedicine centres.

This announcement was made by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on Monday, while inaugurating Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Centre at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), where more than 30 doctors will ensure their 24/7 presence.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also talked to the callers and inquired about the facilities being provided by the centre. The governor assured the callers that government was taking all measures to control corona and urged them to fully adopt the safety steps in this regard.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated the VC and staff of King Edward Medical University working at Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Centre.

He said that the telemedicine helpline centre at University of Health Sciences and more than six telemedicine centres had also been established where more than 3000 doctors are working round the clock. He said that the people instead of rushing to hospitals were receiving all corona related advisories, preventions and other support at their home, while those needing coronavirus tests or other issues were also being shifted to hospitals through Rescue 1122 service.

He said that more telemedicine centres of excellence call centres would also be established in other medical universities and colleges of Punjab and work in this connection had also been initiated. Professors, doctors and consultants would remain present at these centres for 24 hours for effective guidance and help of the people, the governor said.

The governor further said that the Vice Chancellor KEMU Khalid Mahmood had told him that before the establishment of the telemedicine centres, over 9000 people were coming to the OPD every day, but with these centres in operation , the number of visitors to the hispital had substantially reduced due to, which was a proof of the success of these centres.

On this occasion, KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Dr. Balqees Shabbir, Prof. Sara Afzal, Director IT Muhammad Tariq Irfan and others were also present.Dr. Khalid Masood also briefed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar about number of doctors as well as calls received at the centre and other matters.