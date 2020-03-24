PESHAWAR                      The 91st birth anniversary of Be­gum Nusrat Bhutto (late) observed here Monday at provincial office of Pakistan People’s Party-Bhutto (PPP-Bhutto).

Highlighting the political strug­gle of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the spokesman PPP-Bhutto Kh­waja Shakeel said that sacrific­es rendered by Nusrat Bhutto for the sake of democracy would al­ways be remembered. He said she was great lady who always stood alongside her husband against un­democratic forces in Pakistan.

The courage of Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a source of inspiration for party workers and she gave them a clear message that there would be no compromise on the struggle for democracy even if it meant writing history with their blood, he added.

READ MORE: Former Kashmir chief minister released after 8 months

The ceremony besides other party workers was attended by Provincial Senior Vice President PPP-Bhutto Zaheerud Din Babar while members of provincial cabi­net including Khwaja Shakeel, Am­jad Ali, Shazia Khan, Fayaz Khan, Akhtar Khan, Niaz Khan and Tahir Mansoor.

On the occasion women council­lor from Akbarpura, Begum Noor Jehan also announced joining of PPP-Bhutto.