PESHAWAR The 91st birth anniversary of Be­gum Nusrat Bhutto (late) observed here Monday at provincial office of Pakistan People’s Party-Bhutto (PPP-Bhutto).

Highlighting the political strug­gle of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the spokesman PPP-Bhutto Kh­waja Shakeel said that sacrific­es rendered by Nusrat Bhutto for the sake of democracy would al­ways be remembered. He said she was great lady who always stood alongside her husband against un­democratic forces in Pakistan.

The courage of Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a source of inspiration for party workers and she gave them a clear message that there would be no compromise on the struggle for democracy even if it meant writing history with their blood, he added.

The ceremony besides other party workers was attended by Provincial Senior Vice President PPP-Bhutto Zaheerud Din Babar while members of provincial cabi­net including Khwaja Shakeel, Am­jad Ali, Shazia Khan, Fayaz Khan, Akhtar Khan, Niaz Khan and Tahir Mansoor.

On the occasion women council­lor from Akbarpura, Begum Noor Jehan also announced joining of PPP-Bhutto.