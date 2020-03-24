Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday chaired a meeting to smoothen the funding for accelerating the work on relief measures amid the Corona virus outbreak in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs, SA PM on National Health Services, CEO NDMRF, Secretaries Finance, Economic Affairs Division, National Health Services and Chairman NDMA.

Minister for Economic Affair gave a briefing on the availability of funds that can be utilized for the provision of relief to the people. Chairman NDMA and CEO NDMRF shared their strategies for procurement of medicine and other relief equipment for timely and effective measures against the pandemic.

All participants shared their level of preparedness for dealing with any emergency situation and showed firm resolve to serve the people in the time of need.

The Adviser directed Secretary Finance to make use of the best of his judgment to eliminate any procedural hurdles that are in the way of provision of funds for the relief measures for the people while ensuring transparency and simplicity of the process.