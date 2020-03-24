Share:

The contingents of Pakistan Army on Tuesday have been deployed in all the provinces for the assistance of civil administrations in fight against deadly coronavirus.

According to details, the army personnel are performing their duties in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir under Article 245 for the safety of the masses from virus.

On March 23, federal government had called in the Pakistan Army to help in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 850.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference, Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan Army stands with the nation to overcome the threat of coronavirus. Troops have been called in to assist the civilian government, he added.

DG ISPR said that world has seen our resolve in earthquake of 2005, floods and against terrorism and assured that Pakistan Army stands with the nation. He also announced that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will denote a month’s salary in corona fund.

Major General Babar Iftikhar also appealed to the masses to fully cooperate with the government and Pakistan Army in this war against coronavirus and stressed that following preventive measures is a way to avoid the virus.