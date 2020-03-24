Share:

Coronavirus: Balochistan to impose lockdown from midday today

A complete lockdown will be imposed in Balochistan from 12:00noon today (Tuesday) till April 7 to stem the spread of coronavirus in the province.

The decision was taken after number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 110 in the province. Balochistan Home Department has issued a notification in this regard.

Shopping malls, bazaars, markets, public transport, parks, restaurants and tourist-spots will remain closed till April 7 throughout the province to ensure safety from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, medical stores, karyana stores, fruit and vegetable markets, bakeries, mutton, chicken and milk shops will remain open throughout the province.

The death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan reached six on Monday while the total number of cases have surged to 875 as 394 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 110 in Balochistan, 246 in Punjab, 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 71 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.