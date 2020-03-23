Share:

HAFIZABAD - A couple was deprived of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2,08,000 by two armed bandits on Sheikhupura road.

According to police source, Sadaqat Ali son of Allah Ditta of Kalianwala along with his wife was on way to his village on a bike when two armed bandits intercepted them and snatched away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs.2,08,000.

A citizen Malik Muhammad Younas son of Malik Muhammad Siddique was deprived of his car No. K-528 from near Masjid Siddiqia on Madhrianwala Road. He has parked and locked his car outside the Masjid and went inside to say prayer and after sometime when he came outside he found his car was lifted away by the outlaws.

Similarly, Muhammad Iqbal of Hassan Town and Shoaib Ahmad son of Sharif Butt of Kariala were deprived of Cell Phones and Cash amount of Rs. 16000/- from near Papa Nagri and Dera Warraichan.