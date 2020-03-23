Share:

ISLAMABAD - The concerned formations of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are taking preventive measures to protect lawmakers from Coronavirus in Parliament Lodges and Members of National Assembly Hostels.

The Parliament House and Parliament Lodges are under the supervision of National Assembly and Senate secretariats, however, their maintenance is in the purview of CDA and its dedicated formations are deployed in these buildings. A senior officer deputed at Parliament Lodges informed that in routine around 2,200 people live in Parliament Lodges and MNA hostels, which includes Senators, MNAs, their families and staff members while CDA staff and police is also deputed in said premises. He, however, informed that due to Coronavirus, a large number of lawmakers went back to their native areas and there are only 400 to 500 people living in the Parliament Lodges and MNA hostels. The CDA officials deputed in lodges are taking preventive measures, which include fumigation of the premises, washing and cleanliness of floors and spray to avoid the spread of Coronavirus while hand sanitizers have also been provided on main entrances of the buildings. When contacted, the Director Parliament Lodges Mashooq Ali Shaikh said that they are making their utmost efforts to protect lawmakers from Coronavirus and for that purpose sprays are being conducted in these buildings. He informed that a mix of sodium hypochlorite and water is being used in spray while they are also restricting people from gathering as part of a preventive measure. Earlier, in order to prevent Parliament House from the Coronavirus, CDA had also conducted fumigation of the Parliament House from inside and outside. Stairs, lobbies, corridors and parking areas were washed with disinfectants in order to prevent the premises of Parliament from the virus.