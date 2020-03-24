Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has launched a province-wide mobile awareness campaign, ‘stay home, remain safe’ for safety from coronavirus on the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who inaugurated this drive at a ceremony held at the CM Office on Monday.

The CM disclosed that this campaign was initiated in Lahore, with a squad of 250 motorcycles and 50 rickshaws. “A total of 850 motorcycles and 500 rickshaws will be engaged to create social awareness at union council level in the provincial metropolis”, the CM added. The CM said that this campaign would be extended throughout the province with the engagement of 4,130 motorcycles. He said that pamphlets would be distributed to create awareness among the masses about the precautionary measure to be taken to curtail the spread of coronavius. Punjab CM emphasized that the whole country’s safety demands us to remain confined to our homes and people should follow the government’s instructions for safety from coronavirus.

He asserted that the government had taken every step for public safety and the challenge of coronavirus would be defeated with concerted efforts of the people and the government.

He said Pakistanis were a responsible nation who would fulfill their obligation of social distancing to avoid the agony of permanent parting from their dear ones.

The ceremony was also attended by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema MPA, secretaries of health and information departments and others.

CM calls cabinet meeting today

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 28th provincial cabinet meeting on March 24 to discuss 17-points agenda. The meeting will also be briefed about the situation arising in the wake of pervasive coronavirus pandemic.

Corona ordinance will be presented for approval in the meeting. Briefing will be given on the steps taken by the government to cope with the increasing spread of coronavirus. The participants will also be briefed on the impacts of this virus on the national economy. The matter for approval of state land lease related to Cholistan and Rahim Yar Khan is also part of agenda for the meeting to be held. Cabinet will also review amendments in Punjab Sugar Factories Control Act. The matter of transferring of powers to divisional directors of Baitul Mal Punjab will also come under discussion during the meeting. The extension of Old City Authority to entire Punjab has also been included in the meeting agenda.

Provincial Mohtasib Annual Report will also be put before the cabinet for approval.

The cabinet will also review the matter of amendment in section 6 of Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Act. The cabinet will review Online college admission system 2019 and accord approval in this regard.

The matter for approval of 2 percent quota for minorities in government higher education institutions also features the agenda of the meeting.