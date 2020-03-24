Share:

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced to launch a mobile service to provide ration to the needy people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, the Sindh Govt will generate a number for this cause which would be sent to everyone via SMS. The needy people can text the number for ration.

The Chief Minister has also formed a three-member committee for the distribution of ration to the needy people. The committee will look after the distribution of ration and cash to the daily wagers and needy people.

The committee will comprise Imtiaz Sheikh, Waqar Mehdi and CM Murad’s co-ordinator Haris Gazdar.

The Chief Minister also urged philanthropists to come forward in these difficult times and help in the cause. He again appealed the nation to stay at home and follow guidelines given to them in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday received “anonymous” donation of Rs1 million for the Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

“Today I received this anonymous donation made to “Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund”, along with a letter from the donor,” he wrote in a Twitter post, sharing the letter and cheque.

He said: “Such acts of kindness strengthen our resolve to continue fighting this challenge, & reassure us that humanity stands tall during such extraordinary times!”

Earlier, on March 17, the Sindh Govt had set up a “Coro Virus Relief Fund” to fight the pandemic.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet had said the Sindh chief minister, ministers, advisors, special assistants and all PPP MPAs will contribute their one-month salary to the fund.