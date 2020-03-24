Share:

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday decided to launch a National TV channel (in collaboration with PTV) dedicated for delivery of education following COVID(19) in near future.

The decision was made in a a meeting on alternate educational content delivery mechanism during coronavirus outbreak, a press release said.

Such measures were being taken in order to mitigate academic loses due to closure of education over the country, it added.

It was agreed that the content will be developed in partnership with various education service providers free of cost, for which interest has been solicited.

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will establish emergency learning centers, where subject specialists will review and schedule the content.

The minister will review the progress on daily basis and it is expected that the channel will start broadcasting in the 1st half of April.

Briefing in this regard will also be given to all provinces in the education ministers’ conference on 26th March at 1030Hrs am.

The Minister has also acknowledged the efforts of all officials / staff engaged in the process.