Gujranwala - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four people for kidnapping and gang-raping a young girl. Police have registered a case against five people and arrested four accused. It was reported that Shazia, a resident of Sheikhupura, was residing in Rahwali at her uncle’s home when accused Saleem, Usman, Adeel, Abdullah kidnapped her and took her to a deserted home where they gang-raped her. They also tortured her brutally. Cantt Police were conducting raids to arrest the fifth accused.