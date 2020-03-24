Share:

KARACHI - In what appears to a disturbing development, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who remained active on ground along with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others against the Covid-19, has tested positive for the virus.

Announcing the news on social media, the minister said that he had tested positive for the virus on Monday without showing any significant symptoms of the virus that includes dry cough, flu and fever.

Ghani announced that he would be going into a self-quarantine at home and would be performing his duties from there. As soon as the news of Ghani’s illness broke, the top members of the provincial government, including Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also underwent tests.