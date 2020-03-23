Share:

Sialkot-Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Jeveria Maqbool Randhawa raided a Walima party being held on the rooftop of a mosque in Mohallah Pulli Topkhana locality and arrested the groom and other participants.

Reportedly, a citizen Azeem Nawaz was holding his Walima party at the rooftop of a mosque in Pulli Topkhana village in violation of the ban imposed by the government of the Punjab. On information, the assistant commissioner along with a police team of Police Station Cantt conducted a raid and halted the said Walima party. Police arrested groom Azeem Nawaz and other participants of Walima party. Cantt Police registered a case against groom Azeem Nawaz, his family members, other participants and mosque committee.

Separately, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbool Randawah raided Amin General Store situated at Chowk Allama Iqbal here the other day and fined Rs 5,000 to owner of the general store because he was over charging while selling sanitizers.

AC Jeveria Maqbool also raided various hotels with police team and sealed three hotels in Sialkot for serving meals to the citizens in violation of the ban imposed by government of the Punjab. Police arrested owners of sealed hotels and registered separate cases against owners of the hotels in police stations concerned.

World Forest Day observed

in Sialkot

The World Forest Day was observed in Sialkot the other day.

The forests are very important in all countries for healthy atmosphere and strong economy. The forests should be on 25 percent land of any country. The Sialkot is a bordering area and this is near to Sialkot Working Boundary Line but the forests are present on 9 percent land in Sialkot.

The target of tree plantation is 4,00,000 every year during the campaign but the tree plantation campaign concludes after a photo shoot. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ scheme started to plant more and more trees but this scheme remained limited to documents and phto shoots. The social and public circles and other schools of thoughts have demanded that the prime minister should get the accounts of all district forests offices audited for last 10 years relating to tree plantation drive and take action against guilty officers and officials who have not completed target of tree plantation.

An official of forest department Amir Cheema while talking to The Nation said the department must complete target according to directions issued by government.

He said forest department arranges tree plantation twice a year.

‘Best way to fight Covid-19 is self-isolation’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special Education, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir and District Police Officer Mustansar Feroze Awan have said that the best way to fight coronavirus was self-isolation while the citizens with families should stay at their homes to defeat the disease. Talking to newsmen in meeting room of deputy commissioner office, they said the district administration had slapped ban on wedding, religious and other programmes in the district whereas all public transport would be closed.

They said there was no recognized treatment for coronavirus and only care was the appropriate solution to curb this menace.

They said the people can fight corona when they stay at their homes. They said the coronavirus disease could become more dangerous in month of April so we should be careful and determined to fight this disease.

It is sorrowful that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health Dr. Asghar was not in the meeting. When journalists asked deputy commissioner about CEO health, the deputy commissioner failed to satisfy the journalists about absence of CEO health. Principal Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot Dr. Tariq Mehmood Rehan also briefed the journalists about corona disease and precautionary measures.