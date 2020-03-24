Share:

ISLAMABAD - China’s leading telecom gear maker Huawei donated a video conference system to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to fight coronavirous. According to Huawei, this multi-scenario intelligent collaboration solution based on 4K video technologies will enable medical experts across Pakistan to work with frontline medical staff, reports Gwadar Pro App. It is of great use when it comes to remote consultations, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and more importantly, epidemic prevention and control command. “This is a difficult time for the country, and we would like Huawei to be a partner with us, just as China and Pakistan are best partners,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza addressed the donation ceremony. Pakistan, with its vast landscape and large, highly mobile population, is in dire need for effective communication and data exchange to control the COVID-19 outbreak. High-tech provided by IT giants like Huawei is undoubtedly a labor-saving method as the world’s healthcare system stretched thin. It is believed that thermal imaging supports contagion monitoring and it can accurately spot a moving object’s temperatures in real-time without contact and issue abnormal temperature alerts, a joint Huawei and Deloitte study said. As Huawei Pakistan CEO Meng Qiang put it, the company is willing to support Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19. Right now Huawei’s operation in Pakistan is continuing as usual with strict precautionary measures, and it will be all out to work with Pakistani clients to guarantee the network operation in this critical time, he added. Earlier February, Huawei built a 5G network at Huoshenshan Hospital in hard-hit Wuhan, China. As various types of medical equipment are connected via internet, patients could easily ask for help. Also, the remote teleconsultation system enabled experts to discuss treatment plans from different locations, the report added.