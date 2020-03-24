Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mau­lana Fazl Rehman on Monday urged the masses to strictly adopt preventive measures to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

The JUI-F Chief in his video statement said that the world scientists were yet to invent any vaccine for the virus, the people should adopt preventive measures to save their lives from this menace.

He further said that the entire world and even the developed countries had no clue to confront this virus outbreak.

Citing the data of World Health Organization (WHO), he said that 0.29 million people have been infected and a total of over 12,000 have lost their lives due to this coronavirus. He in his state­ment urged the masses to stay home to protect themselves against the virus.

Maulana also announced that they had post­poned their political activities until April 5 due to the outbreak of virus.